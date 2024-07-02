NIA allows Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP, court order likely today

The National Investigation Agency has consented to allow jailed Baramulla MP-elect Sheikh Abdul Rashid, better known as Engineer Rashid, to take oath on the condition that he does not interact with the media. Baramulla MP elect Engineer Rashid (HT File)

The leader is likely to take oath on July 5 and the Patiala House Court will pass an order in this regard on July 2.

The NIA’s counsel said Rashid’s oath taking should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media. He added that Rashid, who is in Tihar Jail, must complete the process within a day.

Valley leaders welcome move

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the move and urged the central government to release Rashid so he can represent the people of north Kashmir in the Parliament.

Rashid had defeated National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla seat by a margin of 2.4 lakh votes.

Abdullah, while congratulating the winner, had at the time sought Rashid’s release, saying, “It is unfortunate that people of Baramulla won’t have their representative in the Parliament.”

Reacting to the latest development, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said Rashid could not have been prevented from taking the oath under law, “It is a positive step. However, we reiterate that it is equally important to acknowledge the injustice faced by those who are imprisoned and are unable to participate in elections or run for office,” he added.

Another former CM and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that the MP-elect was jailed on baseless charges.

“It’s a shame that Engineer Rashid has been behind bars since 2019 on baseless charges. Relieved to know he’s been allowed to take oath as Member Parliament but his imprisonment itself is an utter travesty of justice in the first place. GOI must release him immediately along with countless other Kashmiri men languishing in jails,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X.

PDP spokesperson and senior leader Mohammad Rafeeq Rather said Rashid even called for allowing Rashid to attend parliamentary proceedings.

Citing the example of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP being released from jail and allowed to take oath earlier this year, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said the same yardstick should be applied for Rashid.

“Welcome the development related to NIA’s allowance for oath taking of MP-elected from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat Er Rashid Sahab. This was long due which finally has seen its realisation, much to the joy and satisfaction of the electorate… However restricting the MP-elected from interacting with the media is worrisome and not a healthy sign for democracy,” Bukhari said.

The Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), which had supported Rashid in Baramulla, also welcomed the decision, with a party spokesperson saying, “We welcome the NIA’s consent for Er Rashid to take oath. As our chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad recently stated, he is an elected MP who has received a huge mandate and must be respected. Azad sahib had requested the Centre for the same. This shows that democracy is still alive. Now we hope he will be released soon.”