 NIA arrests key accused in 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA arrests key accused in 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case

ByPress Trust of India
Apr 24, 2024 09:16 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key accused in the 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case, an official statement issued on Tuesday said

New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key accused in the 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key accused in the 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key accused in the 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The key accused, Tahseem, alias Mota, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, is the seventh person to be arrested in the case, the statement issued by the NIA said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A total of 103 kg of heroin was seized by the Customs department in April 2022 after it was smuggled into India from Afghanistan through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, Amritsar.

The drugs were concealed in a consignment of liquorice roots (mulethi), according to the NIA.

“In a major breakthrough in the Attari border narcotics smuggling and seizure case, the NIA has arrested another key accused, involved in receiving the proceeds of drugs and channelising the same to the foreign-based absconding masterminds,” the statement said.

Tahseem, a habitual offender, has been found to have received multiple cash deposits in his account from Punjab, it said.

“Financial investigations and examination of several associates of the accused persons by NIA have revealed that the funds received by Tahseem were proceeds of drug sales... (he) was also the key operative in the larger conspiracy hatched by the international drug cartel to circulate drugs to various distributors in India,” it added.

The NIA had on December 16, 2022, charge-sheeted four people -- Dubai-based Shahid Ahmed alias Qazi Abdul Wadood, Nazir Ahmed Qani, Razi Haider Zaidi and Vipin Mittal -- in the case.

Shahid Ahmed and Nazir Ahmed Qani are absconding, the NIA said.

Razi Haider and Vipin Mittal were arrested in the case earlier, followed by the arrest of another accused, Amritpal Singh, while he was trying to flee the country on December 15, 2023.

Proceeds of narcotics amounting to 1.34 crore were recovered from Amritpal Singh and frozen under relevant legal provisions, according to the NIA.

The agency had on April 9 said that it had arrested another accused, Harwinder Singh alias Soshi Pannu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA arrests key accused in 2022 Attari border narcotics haul case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On