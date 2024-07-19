NIA arrests key arms supplier of Canada-based Landa gang

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key aide of Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, in a major terror network case involving supply of deadly weapons for extortion from businessmen among others, an official statement mentioned on Friday. The weapons, supplied by Baljeet Singh, were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others, according to the NIA. (Picture only for representational purpose)

Identified as Baljeet Singh, alias Rana Bhai, alias Balli, the accused hails from Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested on Thursday and produced in an NIA special court in Mohali which remanded him to agency’s custody. Balli was found to be a major weapon supplier to Landa’s agents in Punjab.

The weapons were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others, according to the NIA. The investigation in the case had led to the arrest of one Gurpreet Singh Gopi, identified as an associate of Landa and of another Khalistani terrorist Satnam Singh Satta, the NIA said.

Investigations in the case, registered suo motu by the NIA on July 10 last year, revealed that Baljeet Singh had also provided weapons to Satta as part of a larger conspiracy of various banned Khalistani terrorist organisations to destabilise India by unleashing violent acts in Punjab and other places.

Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from foreign soil (Canada) to promote terror in India.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation as part of its crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist outfits, the agency added.