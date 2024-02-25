 NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in Kupwara - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 25, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The case relates to the use of the “proceeds of narcotic drugs” to fund violent terror activities by proscribed terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating in Handwara-Kupwara region, the NIA said in a statement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached houses of four accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the agency said.

The properties belonging to four accused have been attached in Handwara tehsil of the north Kashmir district by the NIA, which has also seized a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.27 crore in cash under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the agency said (HT File)
The properties belonging to four accused have been attached in Handwara tehsil of the north Kashmir district by the NIA, which has also seized a total of 2.27 crore in cash under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the agency said (HT File)

The case relates to the use of the “proceeds of narcotic drugs” to fund violent terror activities by proscribed terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating in Handwara-Kupwara region, the NIA said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a major step towards dismantling the funding networks that are fuelling terrorism in Kashmir, the NIA attached four residential properties and seized cash in the Handwara narco-terrorism case involving LeT and HM, it said.

The properties belonging to four accused have been attached in Handwara tehsil of the north Kashmir district by the NIA, which has also seized a total of 2.27 crore in cash under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the agency said.

The immovable properties attached are accused Afaq Ahmad Wani’s two-storey house, accused Muneer Ahmad Pandey’s single-storey house, accused Saleem Andrabi’s house, and accused Islam-ul-Haq’s two-storey house, it said.

A total of 12 accused have been arrested and 15 have been charge-sheeted so far in the case, the NIA said.

The case was registered following the recovery of a black bag with cash during checking of vehicles in the Langate area of Handwara.

Preliminary questioning of car’s driver Abdul Momin Peer had led to revelations about the narco-terror nexus and prompted a detailed investigation by the NIA.

During initial searches conducted at the houses of the accused, 21 kg of heroin and various other incriminating material, including large sums of cash, were seized, the NIA said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On