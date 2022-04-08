NIA conducts searches in J&K in TRF terror recruitment case
The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at nearly a dozen places linked to The Resistance Front (TRF) terror group in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, days after it announced cash rewards of ₹10 lakh each on information leading to the arrest of its four cadres.
The searches were carried out at multiple locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Budgam and Kulgam districts in connection with a case related to radicalising, recruiting and motivating the youth to effect violent activities by TRF commander Sajad Gul and others, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.
The spokesperson said the locations searched included the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar, against whom the NIA had recently announced a reward of ₹10 lakh.
Besides Dar of Redwani Payeen in Kulgam, the reward was declared against Gul of Srinagar and two Pakistani nationals -- Saleem Rehmani alias ‘Abu Saad’ of Nawab Shah in Sindh and Saifullah Sajid Jatt of Shangamanga in Kasur. The four terrorists are wanted in connection with the case registered last year
-
PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged
With Panjab University working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's 2015 recommendation. A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments.
-
Panjab University mulls online academic help to Afghan students awaiting visas
With Afghan students enrolled in Panjab University awaiting visas to resume their studies in India, a special committee constituted by the varsity has recommended that departments be asked to extend online education for them. The recommendations are, however, subject to the approval of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. There are over 60 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and have been unable to return to India since the country's takeover by the Taliban last year.
-
Chandigarh | Approval committee chairman reviews online building plan approval system
Plan Approval Committee estate officer-cum-chairman on Thursday reviewed the online building plan approval system (OBPAS). A presentation was also made by the consultant engaged in preparing the software. Technical scrutiny of the online process for the above 2 kanal-residential building plan was examined. It was decided that the test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. Timelines for building plan approvals of other land uses shall be fixed.
-
J&K Congress chief, senior leaders taken into police custody during protest against rising inflation
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with working president Raman Bhalla and nearly 50 party leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police on Thursday when they were protesting against hike in fuel price and rising inflation near Tawi Bridge in Jammu. They were then taken into custody and sent to district police lines in Gandhi Nagar and later released.
-
BSF recovers rich cache of arms & ammo from Indo-Pak border in Jammu
The Border Security Force on Thursday recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition from Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector along the 198-km long International Border in Jammu district during a special search operation, said officials. They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory. (with inputs from Press Trust of India)
