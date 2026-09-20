NIA court denies bail to man accused in funding Hizbul activities in J&K

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali has dismissed the first bail application of Tarn Taran resident Iqbal Singh, 31, accused of being part of a network that allegedly smuggled heroin from Pakistan and channelled the proceeds to fund Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation alleged that on April 23, 2020, Iqbal directed Bikramjit to hand over ₹29 lakh to Shergojri in Amritsar. (HT Photo for representation)

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Special judge, NIA, Punjab, Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa passed the order in a case registered on May 8, 2020, under provisions of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The case originated on April 25, 2020, when Amritsar police received information that Hilal Ahmed Shergojri, allegedly an active HM member and close associate of slain HM commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, was carrying funds for terrorist activities in a truck. Police intercepted and arrested Shergojri near Metro Super Market, Amritsar, and recovered ₹29 lakh from him.

The Union home ministry subsequently directed the NIA to take over the investigation.

According to the NIA’s case, Iqbal, identified as accused A-10, allegedly formed a terrorist gang with co-accused Ranjit Singh, alias Cheetah, and coordinated heroin smuggling through cross-border channels. The agency alleged that Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, Gursant Singh, alias Gora, alias Gajni, and other drug peddlers collected heroin consignments on Iqbal’s directions.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation alleged that on April 23, 2020, Iqbal directed Bikramjit to hand over ₹29 lakh to Shergojri in Amritsar. Police later seized the money from Shergojri. The NIA alleged that Iqbal directed Gursant to collect ₹1.14 crore from Bikramjit, which was subsequently handed over to an unidentified associate of Iqbal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation alleged that on April 23, 2020, Iqbal directed Bikramjit to hand over ₹29 lakh to Shergojri in Amritsar. Police later seized the money from Shergojri. The NIA alleged that Iqbal directed Gursant to collect ₹1.14 crore from Bikramjit, which was subsequently handed over to an unidentified associate of Iqbal. {{/usCountry}}

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The agency alleged that proceeds from heroin sales were sent to Pakistan through hawala channels and to HM operatives in Kashmir. Iqbal had allegedly absconded from India and was extradited from Portugal after completion of extradition proceedings. He was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on May 13, 2026.

His counsel argued that he was not named in the original FIR, no incriminating material was recovered from him and his implication was based on a co-accused’s disclosure statement. The counsel also submitted that nine co-accused had secured bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court and that the trial could take considerable time.

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The NIA opposed bail, citing restrictions under Section 43-D(5) of the UAPA and Section 37 of the NDPS Act. It also alleged that Iqbal’s role emerged in another narco-terror case involving the alleged smuggling of about 532kg heroin from Pakistan concealed in a rock-salt import.

The court held that the material on record prima facie indicated Iqbal’s involvement in channelising narcotics proceeds for HM. It also cited concerns over flight risk, witness influence and evidence tampering. The court dismissed the bail application.