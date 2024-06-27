NIA declares 10 lakh each for info on terrorist Goldy Brar, his aide

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh each for sharing information that can help in arresting Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and another accused wanted in an “extortion and firing” case in Chandigarh. Goldy Brar and Gurpreet Singh on whom the NIA has announced a cash reward of ₹ 10 lakh. (ANI)

The two accused are wanted in connection with the firing at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on March 8 this year, said a statement issued by the probe agency.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act against Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, son of Shamsher Singh, a resident of Adesh Nagar, Sri Muktsar Sahib city, and accused Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon alias Goldy Rajpura, son of Sukhjinder Singh of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Rajpura, it said.

The agency assured that the identity of the informer would be kept secret.

Information about them can be shared with the NIA headquarters at 011-24368800, +91-8585931100 (WhatsApp/Telegram) and do.nia@gov.in. Besides, the agency’s Chandigarh office can be contacted at 0172-2682900, 2682901, 7743002947 (WhatsApp/Telegram) and info-chd.nia@gov.in.