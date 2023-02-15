NIA declares 15 lakh reward against Canada-based gangster Landa

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday declared ₹15 lakh reward for providing information about Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

Landa, a resident of Harike village in Tarn Taran district, is one of the most wanted criminals to Punjab Police. Besides being involved in smuggling of heroin, weapons and improvised explosive devices from across the border using drones, Landa is also prime accused in the Mohali and the Sarhali rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attacks. Last year, Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohai and a police station in Sarhali village of Tarn Taran district were attacked with RPGs.

“Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa son of Niranjan Singh, permanent resident of Village Harike, District Tarn Taran, Punjab, India, now residing in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is absconder and wanted to National Investigation Agency’s regular Case No. 37/2022/NIA/DLI dated 20.08.2022 (Unlawful Activities of Proscribed Terrorist Organizations in Various Parts of the Country). NIA has declared Cash reward of ₹15 lakh against the above mentioned accused,” said NIA in a statement. The statement also reads If any person has any information of importance on Landa leading to his arrest or apprehension, the information may be shared with them. The NIA also said the identification of the informer will be kept secret.

Facing more than 30 criminal cases, including of murders and targeted killings, Landa, had fled to Canada in 2017 using fake travel documents. He is facing cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran, Moga and Ferozepur districts, and Chandigarh. Last case against Landa was registered under attempt to murder at Kot Isse Khan police station of Moga district in September 2016 when he was in India. Earlier in 2021, on the request of Tarn Taran police to the Central governor, International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, had issued a red-corner notice (RCN) against Landa.

Landa is also accused of making regular extortion calls to prominent traders, lawyers and doctors. Landa has also threatened Punjab Police officers several times.

In August, an IED was found to be planted under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of a sub-inspector in Amritsar. Later on, the police had found that the mastermind mind of the IED plantation case was Landa. Police had also arrested some associates of Landa in India.

“If any person has any information of the importance of Landa leading to his arrest or apprehension, the information may be shared on 011-24368800, WhatsApp and Telegram number +91-8585931100 and Email ID: do.nia a@gov.in at NIA’s Headquarter in New Delhi,” the NIA said.

NIA Branch Office Chandigarh can also be informed at 0172-2682900, 2682901 telephone numbers, WhatsApp and Telegram Number: 7743002947 and Email ID: info-chd.nia@ gov.in, said the NIA.