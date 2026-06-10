NIA hits Shahzad Bhatti’s network, conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at 18 locations across Punjab and Haryana as part of its investigation into a terror-gangster network allegedly being operated by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. Officials said the searches were aimed at identifying Shahzad Bhatti’s associates, facilitators and other individuals connected with the terror conspiracy. (HT File)

According to NIA, the operation covered nine districts in the two states, and is linked to three separate cases involving attacks on police establishments and a high-profile grenade attack in Punjab.

Officials said the searches were aimed at identifying Bhatti’s associates, facilitators and other individuals connected with the terror conspiracy.

During the raids, NIA teams questioned several persons and seized digital devices, documents and other material related to communication networks, financial transactions and activities of suspects under the agency’s scanner. The seized evidence has been sent for forensic and technical examination to establish the broader contours of the alleged cross-border network.

The agency has also issued notices to certain individuals to join the investigation for further questioning.

The agency said the searches could help uncover the operational, financial and logistical support structure of the network allegedly run by Bhatti from across the border. Officials said the exercise was part of the agency’s efforts to map the entire ecosystem supporting the terror-gangster nexus.

The NIA probe has already linked Bhatti to the grenade attack on the residence of social media influencer Roger Sandhu in Jalandhar in March 2025. The agency had chargesheeted Bhatti as an absconder and another accused in the case in April this year.

Investigations have further revealed Bhatti’s alleged role in the November 2025 explosion at the Women Police Station in Sirsa, Haryana, and the January 2026 blast at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala.

In the Sirsa case, the NIA filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including Bhatti and Pakistan-based handler Sohail Ahmad, alias Sohail Baloch, in May.

The Baldev Nagar case involved a car bomb explosion, with investigators finding that one of the arrested accused had been in contact with Bhatti.