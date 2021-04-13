Night curfew clamped in Panchkula from 9pm to 5am

The Panchkula administration on Monday imposed night curfew in the district with immediate effect. Restrictions have been placed on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities from 9pm to 5am.

“This curfew order will come into force with effect from April 12, 2021, and shall remain in force till further orders,” said deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar.

The orders came on the day the district reported 224 fresh cases and a death.

Night curfew is already in force in the neighbouring Mohali district from 9pm to 5am while it is from 10:30pm to 5am in Chandigarh.

The DC said that during the curfew timings, no person is allowed to leave their homes or move on foot or by vehicle on any road or public places.

Exemptions

“However, people tasked with law and order, emergency and municipal services besides mediapersons with accreditation and government machinery on Covid-19 duties are exempted. They can move around on the production of a valid identity card,” said the DC, adding that people who have been issued a restricted movement curfew pass are also exempted.

According to the orders, there will be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

Pregnant women and patients are also exempted from the night curfew for getting medical/health services, said the DC. Apart from this, passengers going to or returning from the airport, railway station or bus stand shall be exempted. Hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs are allowed to remain open 24X7.

The DC said that any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the death of a 68-year-old woman from Sector 16 took the district’s toll to 159. Among the 224 fresh cases, 162 were from sectors.

The total has reached 15,077. While 13,573 patients have been cured so far, 1,345 are undergoing treatment.