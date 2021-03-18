IND USA
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh interacting with mediapersons and district administration officials through video conferencing in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Night curfew from 9pm in Punjab districts amid rising Covid cases

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh says more restrictions over next two days, terms situation dangerous in state
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Punjab, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced that from Thursday night, curfew will begin at 9pm instead of 11pm in the eight districts where it has been imposed.

Addressing mediapersons and the district administration officials through video-conferencing, Capt Amarinder Singh said: “More restrictions will be imposed over the next two days in consultation with experts. The Covid-19 situation is dangerous in the state. I am going to be tough.”

From Thursday, eight of the state’s 22 districts will be under night curfew from 9pm to 5am. They are Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

Punjab has highest Covid case fatality rate

With more than 200 deaths over the past week, the focus is back on the case fatality rate (CFR) or death rate of Punjab, which is the highest in the country, as 20-25% of the country’s total virus-related deaths are coming from the state.

The situation is getting critical by the day with the state contributing 100 deaths in the last three days, 35 on Wednesday, 38 on Tuesday, and 27 on Monday.

According to the state health authorities, Punjab has contributed maximum deaths in the country after Maharashtra in recent days. The state’s case fatality rate of 3.1% is more than double the national figure of 1.4%.

Maharashtra and Sikkim stand below Punjab when it comes to CFR at 2.2%.

Punjab’s high CFR had cropped up during chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

