Night temperatures to drop further in Jammu and Kashmir

Night temperatures to drop further in Jammu and Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 03, 2023 10:46 PM IST

As the weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) remained dry, the minimum temperatures have reported a drop in the union territory.

The weather on Sunday was clear with sunshine for a few hours during the day with the meteorological department predicting a further drop in night temperatures.

A MeT update said the temperatures dropped on Saturday night with the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Pahalgam in south Kashmir recording -3.6 degree Celsius and -2.4 degree Celsius, respectively.

The minimum temperatures in other weather stations were above zero. The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the night temperature was 1.2 degrees Celsius and in south Kashmir’s Kokernag, it was 2.6 degrees Celsius.

