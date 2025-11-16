Nights in Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Nights in Chandigarh are now colder than even the hill stations in Himachal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Saturday. This is the lowest that the city’s night temperature has gone in the month of November since 2020, when 8.1°C was recorded on the 22nd of that month. (HT File)

As per the IMD, while the city’s night temperatures remained unchanged at 8.4°C, four degrees below normal, between Friday and Saturday, it was much lower than other cities. The minimum temperature at Shimla was 9°C, Dharamshala 9.8°C while Kasauli was much warmer at 11.4°C.

This is the lowest that the city’s night temperature has gone in the month of November since 2020, when 8.1°C was recorded on the 22nd of that month. IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the drop in temperature is due to the cold and dry North Westerly winds blowing in the city, which originate from the hills.

Paul added that this is expected to change as December gets close and it starts to snow more in the hills. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, dropped slightly from 27°C on Friday to 26.9°C on Saturday, which is normal. While night temperature has remained below normal, day temperature continues to remain at normal. This is unlikely to change till foggy weather starts in the city.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C while the minimum will remain between 9°C and 11°C.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city also continues to remain moderate and was 122 as per the daily AQI bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).