Nights temperature rises but watch out for fog in Chandigarh: Met

Night temperature in the city has started to rise as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is affecting the region, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sky is likely to clear up from Sunday and a drop in temperature is on the cards. Visitors at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

While rain remains unlikely due to higher humidity, there are chances of light to moderate fog, especially during the early hours around isolated roads. The day temperature, however, fell by 3°C and will remain on the lower side in the coming days as well.

Maximum temperature fell from 24.8°C on Wednesday to 21.7°C on Thursday, still 1.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 6.6°C on Wednesday to 7.4°C on Thursday, 0.3 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C while minimum temperature will remain between 5°C and 7°C.