Nights temperature rises but watch out for fog in Chandigarh: Met

Night temperature in the city has started to rise as a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is affecting the region, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sky is likely to clear up from Sunday and a drop in temperature is on the cards.
While rain remains unlikely due to higher humidity, there are chances of light to moderate fog, especially during the early hours around isolated roads. The day temperature, however, fell by 3°C and will remain on the lower side in the coming days as well.
Maximum temperature fell from 24.8°C on Wednesday to 21.7°C on Thursday, still 1.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 6.6°C on Wednesday to 7.4°C on Thursday, 0.3 degrees below normal.
In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C while minimum temperature will remain between 5°C and 7°C.