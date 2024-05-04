Nijjar killing accused Karanpreet Brar’s family in shock in Punjab’s Kotkapura

Karanpreet Singh Brar, alias Karan Brar, 22, who is among the three Punjab-origin Indian nationals arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 last year, belongs to Kotkapura sub division in Faridkot district and had moved to Edmonton in Canada on a study visa in 2020 but there is no criminal case against him in Punjab. The house of Karan Brar, one of the three accused arrested in Canada in the Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case, in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district. His family members denied his involvement in criminal activities. (HT Photo)

The RCMP on Saturday released photos of Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Brar, stating that the three were arrested in Edmonton city of Alberta province and charged with first-degree murder besides conspiracy to commit the murder of Nijjar in Surrey. The police also released photos of a Toyota Corolla car, which it claims was used by the suspects while committing the crime.

Faridkot superintendent of police Jasmeet Singh said: “Karanpreet Singh Brar belongs to Kot Sukhia village in Kotkapura sub division of Faridkot district. There is no criminal case against him in Punjab. We have got information about his involvement in the Nijjar case only through the media.”

Karanpreet Singh Brar, alias Karan Brar, headed to Canada on a study visa after clearing his Class 12 exams in 2020. Later, he got a work permit.

Brar, who is the only son of his parents, headed to Canada on a study visa after clearing his Class 12 exams in 2020. At present, he is on a work permit in Canada.

Brar’s father Mandeep Singh Brar, who was a small-scale farmer, passed away last month, but Karan didn’t come for the funeral. Brar’s mother, Ramandeep Kaur Brar, was living in Singapore for the past one year and returned last month after her husband’s death. She is now hospitalised after her health deteriorated upon hearing the news of her son’s arrest.

Brar’s grandparents live in Kotkapura city. His maternal grandfather, Balbir Singh, said: “We got the news about his arrest through the media. We don’t know what is happening in Canada. My grandson was never into criminal activities.”

According to reports, the Canadian police are investigating the link of Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was also involved in the killing of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police sources said that the Bishnoi gang has a strong network in Faridkot district with a number of teenagers being involved in criminal activity.

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was designated a terrorist in 2020 by the Indian government. Canada accuses the Indian government of involvement in Nijjar’s killing – a charge denied and termed ‘absurd’ by New Delhi.