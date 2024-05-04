Hardeep Nijjar killing: Canada police release pictures of 3 Indian suspects

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Saturday released photographs of all three persons arrested for their alleged connection with the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. From left to right: Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karan Brar (22). (IHIT)

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada's Surrey last year. Canada accuses the Indian government of involvement in the killing – a charge denied and termed ‘absurd’ by New Delhi.

Those arrested by the Canadian police have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28), Kamalpreet Singh (22) and Karan Brar (22). The trio were arrested in Edmonton city in Alberta province.

They have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the homicide.

The police also released photographs of a Toyota Corolla car, which it claims was used by the suspects in the time leading up to the murder of Nijjar.

“Today’s charges are the result of 10 months of dedication from the IHIT (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) investigators and its many partners across Canada including both RCMP and municipal police services,” Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, Officer in Charge of IHIT said. “The investigation does not end here. We are aware that there are others out there that played a role in this homicide and we remain dedicated to identifying and arresting each one of them.”

Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said that the case is still very much under active investigation.

“I will say this matter is still very much under active investigation. I will underscore that today’s announcements are not a complete account of the investigative work currently underway,” Teboul added. “There are separate and distinct investigations ongoing into these matters, certainly not limited to the involvement of the people arrested today, and these efforts include investigating connections to the Government of India.”

Nijjar was designated as a terrorist in 2020 by India's National Investigation Agency.

Following Trudeau's allegations last year, India temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

India has maintained that Canada has yet to provide any concrete evidence related to Nijjar's murder.