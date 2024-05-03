Nijjar killing: Canadian police arrest members of ‘hit squad’ responsible for murder, says media report

Members of the team responsible for the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar have been arrested by Canadian police, according to a media report. Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (File)

The outlet CBC News reported on Friday that “have arrested members of an alleged hit squad investigators believe was tasked by the government of India” with Nijjar’s killing in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18 last year.

Identities of those arrested were not revealed and police has yet to make a statement in this regard. However, the report stated that police conducted operations across provinces and those arrested were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police are actively investigating three other murders in this connection, including those of Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg on September 20 last year and Harpreet Uppal and his 11-year-old son in Edmonton on November 9. Both were allegedly connected to gangs.

On Sunday, during an interaction with Punjabi-language media in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of the ongoing investigation, “It is very good and rigorous work. And when the time comes for them to conclude that investigation, there will be some very, very clear things that everyone around the world, including in India, will see as to responsibilities and involvement."

Nijjar’s killing resulted in cratering of relations between India and Canada after Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18, 2023, that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder.

India has stated it will act if Canada provides it with “specific and relevant” information in connection with the Nijjar killing.

The investigation into Nijjar’s killing was being undertaken by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT, part of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP.

According to a report in the outlet the Globe and Mail in December, investigators had some members of the hit squad under surveillance.

Those arrested were believed to have entered Canada as international students and were apprehended from the provinces of Ontario and Alberta.

Regarding reports of arrests in Canada in connection with killing of Nijjar - people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the Canadian side has not officially shared any specific and credible information with New Delhi.