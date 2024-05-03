 Nijjar killing: Canadian police arrest members of ‘hit squad’ responsible for murder, says media report | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nijjar killing: Canadian police arrest members of ‘hit squad’ responsible for murder, says media report

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
May 03, 2024 11:13 PM IST

According to a media report, the Canadian police have made arrests regarding the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Members of the team responsible for the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar have been arrested by Canadian police, according to a media report.

Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (File)
Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (File)

The outlet CBC News reported on Friday that “have arrested members of an alleged hit squad investigators believe was tasked by the government of India” with Nijjar’s killing in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18 last year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Identities of those arrested were not revealed and police has yet to make a statement in this regard. However, the report stated that police conducted operations across provinces and those arrested were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police are actively investigating three other murders in this connection, including those of Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg on September 20 last year and Harpreet Uppal and his 11-year-old son in Edmonton on November 9. Both were allegedly connected to gangs.

Read more: India rejects Justin Trudeau’s fresh statement on Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing

On Sunday, during an interaction with Punjabi-language media in Toronto, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of the ongoing investigation, “It is very good and rigorous work. And when the time comes for them to conclude that investigation, there will be some very, very clear things that everyone around the world, including in India, will see as to responsibilities and involvement."

Nijjar’s killing resulted in cratering of relations between India and Canada after Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18, 2023, that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder.

India has stated it will act if Canada provides it with “specific and relevant” information in connection with the Nijjar killing.

The investigation into Nijjar’s killing was being undertaken by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team or IHIT, part of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP.

According to a report in the outlet the Globe and Mail in December, investigators had some members of the hit squad under surveillance.

Those arrested were believed to have entered Canada as international students and were apprehended from the provinces of Ontario and Alberta.

Regarding reports of arrests in Canada in connection with killing of Nijjar - people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that the Canadian side has not officially shared any specific and credible information with New Delhi.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

News / World News / Nijjar killing: Canadian police arrest members of ‘hit squad’ responsible for murder, says media report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On