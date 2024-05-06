Nijjar killing: Suspect Kamalpreet comes from well-off Nakodar family

Jalandhar : Kamalpreet Singh, 22, who is among the three Punjab-origin Indian nationals arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 last year, belongs to a well-off family that owns 25 acres of land at Chak Kalan village Jalandhar’s Nakodar. Kamalpreet Singh, 22, who is among the three Punjab-origin Indian nationals arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

His family was shocked after reports of his arrest. “We were clueless about Kamalpreet’s involvement in any criminal activity in Canada. We came to know about his arrest through media channels and newspapers as we have no contact with him for past three days,” said a family member.

The RCMP on Saturday released photos of Karanpreet Singh, 28, Kamalpreet Singh, 22, and Karan Brar, 22, stating that the three were arrested in Edmonton city of Alberta province and charged with first-degree murder besides conspiracy to commit the murder of Nijjar in Surrey. The police also released photos of a Toyota Corolla car, which it claims was used by the suspects while committing the crime.

An agriculturist and “nambardar” of the village, Kamalpreet’s father Satnam Singh also an arhtiya (commission agent) at the Shankar Dana Mandi village.

“My son had no criminal background. He moved to Canada in 2019 on a study visa after completing his Class 12. He is presently on a work permit. I was not in favour of sending Kamalpreet to Canada and asked him to look after the agriculture land and family business back home, but he was adamant to pursue his foreign dreams,” said Satnam, who added that his son cannot be involved in any criminal activity.

Kamalpreet’s family and village sarpanch Teerath Singh said no one from the Canadian or local police have contacted them so far.

On asking about Kamalpreet’s association with the other two arrested accused, the family that that they were aware of his son’s close friendship with Karanpreet Singh from Sundhal village near Batala, as they both moved to Canada the same year and stayed in the same house for years.

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead on June 18 last year by masked gunmen in a busy car park in a Vancouver suburb. A diplomatic row escalated after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian government’s involvement in the killing, a charge denied and termed ‘absurd’ by New Delhi.

Nijjar, who originally hailed from Bhan Singh Pura village situated on the Phillaur-Rahon road in Jalandhar district, migrated to England in 1992 before moving to Canada allegedly on a fake passport in 1995.