NIRF ranking: 9 Punjab institutes in top 100

Nine academic institutes from Punjab have featured in the top 100 list of overall institutions released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023, on Monday. These institutes include public and private universities, deemed universities and Central institutions.

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, is a new entrant in the top 100 list at 74th rank with a score of 48.97. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, eight colleges from the state were included in the list.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has been ranked 33 as compared to its last year’s rank of 35, with overall score of 56.16, while Thapar University, Patiala, ranked 40 with 55.17 score. It secured 57th position last year.

Panjab University slipped to 44th rank from 41 last year with 53.31 score, while Chandigarh University improved at 45th rank, which was 48th last year, with 53.29 score. Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, has secured the 46th rank, which was 58th last year.

Last year, eight colleges from the state were included in the list. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, has slipped to 51st rank this year as compared to 47th last year, with a score of 51.86. Dr Br Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, also improved its ranking this year by securing 72nd rank this year in comparison to 85th spot in 2022 rankings.

Meanwhile, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, is a new entrant in the top 100 list at 74th rank with a score of 48.97. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, has also slipped to 87th spot with 47.55 score than 80th rank last year.

Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, director of the NIT, said the institution has consistently improved in all fields of academia and secured its position in top-50 engineering institutions of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The particular developments include induction of faculty from top-ranked institutions/universities that improved faculty to student ratio, and raised infrastructure and research facilities. These helped increase quality research publications, citations, and external sponsorship in bringing this remarkable achievement,” he said.

Meanwhile, LPU chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said this ranking is for more improvement and expansion in comparison to previous years.

Looking at other parameters, mainly research, six institutions from Punjab are in the list of top 50 academic institutions nationally. These include Panjab University at 33rd position, Thapar University at 34, LPU 42, IIT Ropar 46 and IISER 50.

In pharmacy, there are 12 institutions and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, ranked sixth. In agriculture and allied services, PAU, Ludhiana, secured the third spot followed by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, at 21nd position and LPU at 27th rank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As far as law is concerned, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law has secured the 20th spot.

In 2020, Punjabi University, Patiala, secured the 64th position in the rankings. Since then, the university failed to register its name in the list. However, in pharmacy category, the university secured 40th rank this year.

Meanwhile, when it comes to innovation, there is no institute from Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Navrajdeep Singh Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab....view detail