NIPER employee’s kidnapper tracked after he switches on victim’s phone

Two days after four men allegedly kidnapped a junior technical assistant working at National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, and extorted ₹95,000 from him besides a mobile phone and watch, police on Monday arrested an accused from Sunam. Three of the accused in NIPER employee’s kidnapping are yet to be traced. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Karan of Ghagga, Patiala, who runs a garment shop. Sources revealed that the accused was traced after he switched on the victim’s phone in Sunam.

Victim Ranvir Singh Rathore, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas, told the police that on July 13, while returning home from work around 8:45 pm, he had stopped at the Phase 8/9 traffic lights. There a woman asked him for directions to the Fortis hospital. Just then, four miscreants gained entry into his Santro car, pushed him near the gearbox and drove his car towards the Phase 8/9 road.

They later shifted him into another car and drove towards Patiala.

On the way, they also jumped a toll after breaking open its rod and eventually took him to an isolated place where they robbed him of his watch, ID card, debit card and phone.

“They also forced me to transfer ₹95,000 through a phone pay app. Later, they returned through the same toll and made me sit in my car and left towards Rajpura. I managed to recall the number of their Vento car bearing Delhi number,” the complainant said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 115 (causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 308 (2) (extortion) and 137 (2) (kidnapping) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Phase-8 police station.