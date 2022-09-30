Nirmal Singh is National Railway Majdoor Union div secy

Chandigarh Railway Station director Nirmal Singh has been appointed as the new divisional secretary of the National Railway Majdoor Union (NRMU). He will assume office on November 1.

Singh will replace divisional chief ticket inspector (DCTI), Ambala, CS Bajwa, who is set to retire on October 31 after 28 years of service.

The decision was announced during the divisional council meeting, which was chaired by All India Railway Men Federation general secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra, and was attended by around 200 union members.