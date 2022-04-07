No %age prescribed for deputation of officers to Chandigarh: Nityanand Rai
There is no specific percentage prescribed for deputation of officers to Chandigarh from other states, including Punjab and Haryana, stated minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The statement came as an answer to the question raised by Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill.
On the question, the reply added, “However, certain posts of IAS/IPS/heads of departments in Chandigarh administration are filled by taking officers on deputation, mainly from Punjab and Haryana.”
The MHA response comes at a time when the Punjab government is claiming that the Chandigarh administration deputation is governed by the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana cadre officers. It has alleged that Punjab cadre officers are being increasingly replaced by other cadre officers, limiting their role in the state’s capital’s administration.
The minister also shared that out of a total of 24,858 employees, including those employed in various boards/corporations in Union Territory of Chandigarh, 971 employees are on deputation under various categories. Of these, 602 employees are from Punjab, 323 from Haryana and 46 from other states/UTs/GOI.
-
Meghalaya govt to start discussions with Punjabi Lane residents on relocation
The Meghalaya government has decided to invite the residents of the state capital Shillong's Punjabi Lane area, which hit the headlines following group clashes in 2018, for a discussion next week on the relocation of the “illegal settlers” of the locality, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday. In October last year, the Meghalaya government took over the land of Punjabi Lane locality and decided that “illegal settlers” would be relocated from there.
-
2 yrs on, Chandigarh’s land pooling policy for villages hangs fire
With limited contiguous vacant land available in Chandigarh's villages and lots of constructions already having taken place outside the lal dora, the UT administration's attempts at bringing out a comprehensive land-pooling policy has hit a major roadblock. UT had initiated the process of formulating the policy a couple of years ago, but it still remains on the drawing board. The issue of haphazard constructions in villages has also plagued the formulation of the policy.
-
Kashi emerges from Covid blues, draws foreign tourists again
The tourism sector in Varanasi (Kashi) hopes for good days post Covid-19. This optimism comes from the fact that foreign tourists have booked around 25% rooms in guest houses along the Ganga. Besides, over 3000 foreigners have visited Varanasi in the last three months. Host of foreign dignitaries Before Covid-19, a number of foreign dignitaries visited Kashi. Post Covid-19, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba paid a daylong visit to Varanasi on April 3.
-
At ₹120.51, petrol reaches an all-time high in city
MUMBAI After yet another hike on Wednesday, a litre of petrol crossed the ₹120-mark and reached an all-time high of ₹120.51 in Mumbai. In Thane, the price hit ₹120.65 on Wednesday. Diesel was available for ₹104.77 in Mumbai and ₹104.90 in Thane. On Wednesday, Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities, while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad at ₹105.49.
-
Punjab Bonsai Exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana
Gurmeet Singh Kular, president Fico (Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation) inaugurated the Punjab Bonsai Exhibition at Step (Science & Technology Entrepreneurs' Park), Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, here on Wednesday. This is the first exhibition on Bonsai in Punjab being organised for two days. 'Bonsai' is the Japanese art of growing ornamental, artificially dwarfed varieties of trees and shrubs in pots. He congratulated the organisers for the initiative.
