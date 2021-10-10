No big-fat wedding, Punjab CM Channi’s son to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony today

Even as Punjab is known for its famed big-fat marriages, the wedding ceremony of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s elder son Navjit Singh on Sunday will be a low-key affair.

Navjit will tie the knot with Simrandheer Kaur, an engineering graduate from Amlala village near Dera Bassi in Mohali district.

The marriage will take place as per Sikh rituals at Gurdwara Sacha Dhan at Phase 3, Mohali. “Only Close relatives have been invited for the marriage which was fixed much before he (Channi) was elevated as chief minister. After taking charge as CM, he didn’t change anything regarding his son’s marriage,” said a family member.

Earlier, the marriage rituals were to be performed at a gurdwara in Phase 8, Mohali, but it was changed to the Phase 3 gurdwara, which has space to accommodate a larger gathering. There will be no special decoration in the shrine. He personally visited the gurdwara on Tuesday to request the management for permission for the ceremony.

Since Channi had printed wedding invitation cards before his elevation, his designation is mentioned as that of a Punjab cabinet minister. But with the change of venue, another leaf was added to the card, highlighting the new venue and describing Channi as CM.

Though Channi has invited some central leaders and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, Punjab Police officials said there was no confirmation of anyone visiting the marriage venue. Punjab cabinet ministers and other politicians are invited for post-marriage lunch and reception on Monday at a marriage palace in Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

A sangeet party was held on Saturday evening for which some cabinet ministers and family members were invited.