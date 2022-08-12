Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No breakthrough in Amritsar petrol pump owner’s killing

Published on Aug 12, 2022 01:47 AM IST
After an elderly petrol pump owner was shot dead in Amritsar; the killers are at large and the motive behind the killing is not known so far
A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the petrol pump owner’s killing has emerged in which the three assailants are seen fleeing the spot in a Toyota Innova SUV. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

After an elderly businessman was shot dead here on Wednesday night and with no major breakthrough in the case, police on Thursday said efforts were on to nab the killers and ascertain motive behind this killing.

Fuel pump owner Mohan Singh (80) was shot dead in the posh area of the Holy City here on Wednesday night. Mohan owned two fuel stations--- one at the Gumtala Bypass and one at the Rattan Singh Chowk.

Mohan was on his way from Rattan Singh Chowk to his house at around 10 pm when the attack took place. As soon he reached outside his residence, assailants, whose number is said to be three, fired a volley of bullets. One of the bullets hit Mohan’s leg and he died while being rushed to a hospital.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident has emerged in which the three assailants are seen fleeing the spot in a Toyota Innova SUV.

The killing of the businessman has taken place amid intensified security across Amritsar city in view of the forthcoming Independence day.

Commissioner of police (CP) Arun Pal along with deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar were present on the incident spot on Wednesday night. The DCP said their teams were working to ascertain the identity of the accused and motive behind the murder. He said family of the deceased, has not alleged any of his personal enmity in their complaint.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Cantonment police station against the unidentified persons.

