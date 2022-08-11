Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar
The owner of a fuel station was gunned down by unidentified car-borne persons in the Holy City colony of Amritsar on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Mohan Singh who runs a petrol pump at the Fathegarh Churian road in the city.
The incident took place at around 10:30pm when Mohan had reached outside his home, after work.
As per information, when Mohan reached just outside his house, a Toyota Innova SUV also reached there and the assailants in the car opened fire. Police sources said the assailants had used a silencer while opening fire.
Soon after the incident, police commissioner Arun Pal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and other senior officials reached the spot and started investigation. The DCP confirmed Mohan’s death. He said investigation to ascertain the identity of the accused was on.
A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Cantonment police station, said police sources.
The incident took place at the time when the state is on high alert due to the approaching Independence Day. Hours before the incident, Amritsar police’s senior officers led by commissioner of police (CP) Arun Pal had conducted a flag march to instill a sense of security among the citizens.
-
No-trust motion against Jai Ram govt defeated by voice vote
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress and the lone Communist Party of India (M) member against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's government in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are just a few months away, was defeated by a voice vote in the state legislative assembly on Thursday even as the opposition members staged a walkout from the House. The opposition members staged a walkout ahead of chief minister's reply.
-
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
-
First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13
As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards. Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
-
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
-
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics