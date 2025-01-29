Menu Explore
No bullock cart races in Kila Raipur Games yet again

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jan 29, 2025 05:04 AM IST

Bullock cart racing played a significant role in making the traditional rural sporting event and fair held at Kila Raipur since the 1930s.

The organisers of Kila Raipur Games on Tuesday announced the schedule for the event, with bullock cart races not finding a place yet again as the state government denied nod to hold the races.

Bullock cart races have not been a part of the games since 2014, when the Supreme Court imposed a ban citing animal cruelty. Though the ban has since been lifted, the state government is yet to frame the rules for the sport. (HT File)
Bullock cart races have not been a part of the games since 2014, when the Supreme Court imposed a ban citing animal cruelty. Though the ban has since been lifted, the state government is yet to frame the rules for the sport. (HT File)

The three-day games, touted as ‘mini rural Olympics’ by the locals, will be held from January 31 to February 2.

Bullock cart races have not been a part of the games ever since a Supreme Court ban in 2014. While the ban has since been lifted, the state government is yet to frame rules for the sport, which is why it denied a nod to hold the event this year.

Bullock cart racing played a significant role in making the traditional rural sporting event and fair held at Kila Raipur since the 1930s. In 2014, the Supreme Court banned these sports, holding them to be violative of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Later, subsequent governments amended their laws and added conditions for the welfare of animals, which were in 2023 held valid by the top court, paving the way for bull taming sports like ‘JalliKattu’ in Tamil Nadu and Kambala in Karnataka. But in Kila Raipur, the bullock cart races couldn’t take place as the state waited for the assent to the Bill. The bullock cart race event in 2023 also hit a wall as the department of animal husbandry denied permission to hold the event. According to officials, the President gave assent to the Bill on February 27, 2024.

Kila Raipur Sports Society president colonel Surinder Singh said, “We appeal to reinstate the races every year, but the state government has declined once again. These races were the pride of the Kila Raipur Games.”

This year’s event will feature traditional sports like matki race, chati race, kho-kho and tug-of-war. The cycling race has been replaced with a slow-cycling competition.

Other highlights include wrestling, hockey, athletics, tricycle races for people with disabilities and senior citizen races for participants aged 65 and above.

Spectators can enjoy performances by magicians, nihangs showcasing equestrian skills and other stunts.

The games have a prize pool of 22 lakh, with an additional 4 lakh allocated for medals, mementos, transportation and accommodation for players.

