No community spread in Mohali villages, finds survey

The district administration on Friday completed the Covid-19 sample testing and door-to-door screening survey in villages under the Mission Fateh-2.

As many as 6,86,881 persons were examined, while 7,180 rapid antigen tests (RATs) were done on symptomatic persons out of which 328 tested positive for coronavirus.

The survey, which started on May 21, was carried out in the villages of three health blocks of the district — Gharuan, Dera Bassi and Boothgarh. The health teams, including ASHA workers, visited 1,49,891 houses in the district.

Initially, the target was to visit 1,24,954 houses and cover 6,25,540 persons in rural areas. But later, the villages within the city limits were also screened as a precautionary measure.

The villagers and sarpanchs extended much support during the survey. “Even as the number of new Covid positive cases is on a steady decline, precautions are a must. People should stay home unless venturing out is absolutely necessary. Masks should be worn and necessary distance from each other should be maintained,” said Mohali civil surgeon Adarshpal Kaur.

Revealing the survey findings, Kaur said, “The sampling has indicated that there is no community spread in the villages. The screening was done to provide doorstep testing facility to villagers who were hesitant to come forward.”

Stating that the rural areas witnessed more cases in the second wave as compared to before, the civil surgeon said, “The villagers were in denial mode and avoided being tested. They used to land up in hospitals with very low oxygen levels, so it was decided to take testing to their doorstep to contain the spread of disease.”

For health-related queries, patients/ attendants can contact the health department helpline 104.