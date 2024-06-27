No end to trash trouble, Mohali residents protest

The city residents of Mohali, under the leadership of deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, on Wednesday held a protest against the bureaucracy over the garbage issue. The protestors burnt an effigy of the an effigy of the Municipal Corporation and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) authorities at the traffic light points of Phase-3/5 in Mohali. Bedi threatened that if the issue was not sorted out, he would go on a hunger strike. Mohali is filled with piles of garbage due to the stoppage of garbage dumping at the dumping ground. (HT Photos)

Bedi said that the bureaucracy had proved to be a complete failure in the matter. He stated that the situation had become so bad that the entire Mohali is filled with piles of garbage due to the stoppage of garbage dumping at the dumping ground. Garbage-laden trolleys were parked across the city and garbage was strewn outside all Resource Management Centres (RMC). He warned that if the situation continued, the garbage would also clog the roads, gullies, especially with the rainy season ahead. Due to this various diseases could spread in Mohali, he added.

He said that he had written letters to the chief minister of Punjab, the deputy commissioner of Mohali, and officers of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) regarding this matter. However, when no action was taken, he was forced to take this path of struggle. He emphasised that no one had any political motive in this, but the health of the city residents was above all, which was being neglected by all the administrative officials.

Mohali municipal corporation councillor and former deputy mayor Manjit Singh Sethi, who was present on this occasion, said that when all avenues are exhausted, one has to choose the path of struggle. He urged the bureaucracy to immediately wake up and solve this issue, otherwise the whole city would take to the streets.