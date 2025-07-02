‘No entry’ blows XEN’s fuse, snaps power to Ambala club; suspended

An executive engineer (XEN) with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) in Yamunanagar was on Tuesday placed under suspension after he cut the power supply to a popular club in Ambala Cantonment after he was “denied entry in shorts.” Shailender Khanna, president of Central Phoenix Club, submitted a complaint to Haryana energy minister Anil Vij alleging “misconduct and abuse of power” by XEN Harish Goel. (HT File)

Shailender Khanna, president of Central Phoenix Club, submitted a complaint to Haryana energy minister Anil Vij alleging “misconduct and abuse of power” by XEN Harish Goel.

Based on the complaint, Vij recommended Goel’s suspension to the additional chief secretary (ACS) and told him to seek an explanation from the UHBVN official.

In his complaint, Khanna said on the evening of June 30 (Monday), XEN Goel arrived at the club premises wearing an “inappropriate attire” (shorts) and attempted to enter the club.

“According to the club’s established rules, such attire is strictly prohibited. Two club staff members politely informed him about the dress code policy and denied him entry, in line with the standard procedure applicable to all members and guests,” Khanna said.

“Instead of respecting the rules, XEN Goel behaved in an unruly manner and expressed anger at the staff. Subsequently, in an act of apparent retaliation, he deliberately disconnected the club’s power supply, causing unnecessary trouble and disruption to the club’s operations and its members. Around 50 families were dining at the club at that time,” he added.

The club president asserted that this “misconduct of official power for personal revenge is deeply concerning” and reflects gross misconduct for a public servant, which also undermines public trust in government officials and constitutes a clear misuse of authority.

“The XEN’s retaliatory intent was confirmed in a phone call made to club manager Balinder Singh, during which he reportedly said ‘kya baat hai, light chali gayi aur generator chal rha hai, kaise lag raha hai?” the complaint read.

In a statement, Vij termed it as a serious matter and said such behaviour from a public servant is unacceptable. XEN Goel didn’t respond to HT’s texts and calls.