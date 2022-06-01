No fresh Covid case reported in Ludhiana
No fresh case of Covid-19 or any casualty was reported in the district on Wednesday. The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the district has reached 1,09,948, of which 1,07,652 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. All 16 patients are quarantined at home.
More news in brief
MLA Sidhu inaugurates project to beautify 8 parks
Inter-District Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana dominates Nawanshahr on Day 1
In the first match of the Punjab Inter-District Cricket Tournament, Ludhiana U-19 cricket team dominated Nawanshahr on Day 1 of the two-day test match being held at GRD Ground here on Wednesday. Nawanshahr chose to bat after winning the toss, but collapsed at 45 runs in 26 overs. Aradya Shukla took five wickets for the hosts in his six-over spell, while Karanjot Singh took three wickets in seven overs conceding seven runs. Chasing the target, Ludhiana team scored 183 runs for five wickets in 47 overs. Saksham Vij of Ludhiana remained unbeaten at 111 runs, and scored 15 fours and a six. The guests in their second innings lost two wickets at the score of 19 at the end of the match on Day 1. Both Aradhya Shukla and Karanjot Singh Mangat took a wicket each for Ludhiana in the second innings.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
