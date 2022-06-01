No fresh Covid case reported in Ludhiana

No fresh case of Covid-19 or any casualty was reported in the district on Wednesday. The total tally of Covid-19 cases in the district has reached 1,09,948, of which 1,07,652 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. All 16 patients are quarantined at home.

More news in brief

MLA Sidhu inaugurates project to beautify 8 parks

Ludhiana Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Wednesday inaugurated a ₹75 lakh project for beautification of eight parks in ward number 44. Sidhu said under this project, apart from beautification, swings and open gyms will be installed in the park. He told that the municipal corporation (MC) officials have been directed to keep a check on the quality of works and complete the project in time.

Inter-District Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana dominates Nawanshahr on Day 1

Ludhiana

In the first match of the Punjab Inter-District Cricket Tournament, Ludhiana U-19 cricket team dominated Nawanshahr on Day 1 of the two-day test match being held at GRD Ground here on Wednesday. Nawanshahr chose to bat after winning the toss, but collapsed at 45 runs in 26 overs. Aradya Shukla took five wickets for the hosts in his six-over spell, while Karanjot Singh took three wickets in seven overs conceding seven runs. Chasing the target, Ludhiana team scored 183 runs for five wickets in 47 overs. Saksham Vij of Ludhiana remained unbeaten at 111 runs, and scored 15 fours and a six. The guests in their second innings lost two wickets at the score of 19 at the end of the match on Day 1. Both Aradhya Shukla and Karanjot Singh Mangat took a wicket each for Ludhiana in the second innings.