No fuel to drivers with covered faces, without number plates: Yamunanagar SP

Yamunanagar SP Surender Singh Bhoria on Thursday said that he has asked all the petrol pump operators of the district, to not provide fuel to drivers of bikes or cars with covered faces and without number plates, as such people often escape after committing crimes. Yamunanagar SP Surender Singh Bhoria on Thursday said that he has asked all the petrol pump operators of the district, to not provide fuel to drivers of bikes or cars with covered faces and without number plates (HT File)

SP further said that after committing crime, such elements cannot be identified as their photos do not appear in CCTV as well, due to which there is difficulty in tracing them.

“Even if they have to give fuel, then ask them to remove the cloth from their face so that they can be identified. To curb crime and maintain law and order in the district, the police are checking vehicles by setting up blockades. Especially, drivers without number plates and with covered faces are being monitored,” he added.