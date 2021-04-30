No headway in Patiala jailbreak, SIT formed

Police have failed to make any headway in the escape by three prisoners from high security Patiala Central Jail even as a special investigation team (SIT) and six different teams have been formed to track and nab the accused. Also, a departmental probe has been initiated to find out under what circumstances the inmates escaped.

Prisoners Inderjit Singh, Sher Singh and Jaspreet Singh had escaped from the jail on Tuesday night after punching a hole in the wall of the cell.

Police released pictures of the escapees with an appeal to the public to share any information about them. Sources in the police said a CCTV camera footage shows the accused climbing over the outer wall of the jail by making a human tower standing on shoulders and then using a rope to descend on the other side. “I can’t disclose much, but the accused Inderjit, an ex-army trainer, was well versed with climbing and overcoming such obstacles. We have procured CCTV camera footage from the area and trying to find out who picked them from outside of jail,” said a source, while police are tightlipped.

Patiala SSP Vikram Jeet Duggal said an SIT has been formed and police across the country have been alerted.

An FIR under sections 223, 224, 225, 225-A, 427, 120-B of the IPC, and 4 of Damage Public Property Act 1985, and 42 of Prison Act 1894 has been registered against the escapees at Tripuri police station.

Meanwhile, the top jail authorities visited the spot on Thursday and did a security audit of the jail.