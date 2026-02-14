No more cousin route, Panjab University tightens NRI quota norms

Having a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) as your cousin or distant relative will no longer help you secure a Panjab University (PU) seat, as a major policy shift has been affected ahead of the 2026-27 admission cycle. The varsity has restricted admissions under its NRI quota to only first-degree blood relatives – spouse, children, sibling and grandchildren. Earlier, even applicants whose distant relatives or cousins were NRIs or foreign nationals could seek admission through the NRI quota at Panjab University at a higher fee and lower academic threshold. (HT File)

PU’s latest decision comes in wake of a 2024 Supreme Court ruling, which upheld the striking of the expanded eligibility to distant relatives while cautioning that such broad interpretations could dilute merit and enable misuse of the quota system.

PU V-C Renu Vig said, “We have taken the step keeping in mind the SC’s judgement on the matter and are not expecting much drop in the numbers since only a small proportion of the quota was being used through the cousins’ portal.”

For students with last qualifying exam abroad

Under the revised framework, students who have completed their last qualifying examination abroad, including those on student visas, will be eligible to apply under the NRI category, a move which authorities say is aimed at ensuring continuity of higher education for Indian students returning from overseas amid tightening global immigration norms.

Dean International Students, Kewal Krishan said the revised guidelines were framed with a focus on clarity and student welfare. “We have rationalised the definition of ward of NRI to remove ambiguity and reduce documentation burden. By excluding extended relations, the process becomes clearer and more transparent. At the same time, students who completed their last qualifying education abroad will continue to have a pathway under the NRI category. The broader aim is to make admissions more transparent, inclusive and student friendly,” he said.

Seat matrix unchanged

While eligibility norms have been tightened, the seat matrix remains unchanged. 10% continue to be reserved for NRIs and their ward, and 25% seats are earmarked for foreign nationals, defined as students holding a foreign passport. The reserved seats are supernumerary, meaning they are added beyond the sanctioned strength and do not reduce general category seats. Seats remaining vacant in the NRI/ward category are to be offered to foreign national candidates.

According to data from the Department of International Students, PU currently has a total of 200 NRI/Ward of NRI students enrolled across departments. Biochemistry, Economics and Laws have filled their NRI seats this year. The University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and the Department of Laws account for the highest NRI intake, followed by the University Business School (UBS), University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), Psychology and PU-ISSER as other major intake centres. The university presently has 52 foreign national students enrolled. Department officials added that admissions under the NRI category MBA at UBS for the upcoming session have already been processed in accordance with the revised guidelines.