No need for leadership experiment in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

Q. You declared that Capt Amarinder Singh will lead the Congress in the 2022 state elections. What made you do that?

I have stated the obvious. It stands to reason. One of the major reasons for this clean sweep in civic polls is his (Amarinder’s) leadership ability. I can say time and again that people, especially of urban areas, have voted for peace, amity and brotherhood in Punjab and his ability to have maintained that. They have put in their faith also that he will maintain it in these troubled and testing times when the BJP and SAD are hell bent upon polarising the state. I have only articulated the feelings of people.

Q. Aren’t such announcements made by the Congress high command?

I know my limitations. I am here because I have been appointed by the high command to look after the interests of the party. They are the real authority. If I had taken the name of anybody else, then it would have amounted to crossing the line. Amarinder is here as the choice of the high command. I am only reiterating their choice. I realise that my decisions need to be endorsed by the central leadership. There are disgruntled elements who are trying to create an impression that Jakhar is challenging the high command whereas I am only articulating the choice of people of the state. Punjab is leading the fight for saving not just the federal structure but democracy itself. In such a situation, one cannot think of having a novice. You need a seasoned leader. This is not the time to experiment. People want to be led with a firm hand by someone who understands nuances, especially the way Punjab is being treated by the central government.

Isn’t it a bit early as the elections are still a year away?

We are already in election mode. To think that we have romped home and sit back would be an illusion. I think we have to prepare. There are 40 seats where the Congress had not done well.

Your move is being seen as an attempt to checkmate behind-the-scene efforts to rehabilitate former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as deputy CM or state unit chief?

He is most welcome to take any position that is given to him by the party high command and Capt Amarinder Singh. There is no attempt to stall anyone’s induction. There should be no ambiguity. The sooner the party organisation set-up is put in place, the better it is. Now is the time to decide whatever position Sidhu or any other leader is to be given. Let’s not squander away the advantage we have. It is a steppingstone. We need to build and capitalise on it.

What role do you see for Sidhu in the 2022 elections?

This has to be settled between Amarinder, Sidhu and the high command. His popularity is there for everybody to see. Where he needs to be adjusted, (AICC general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish) Rawat has already said he will accommodated in accordance with his capabilities. We should make the most of him.