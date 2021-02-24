Delhi to make negative RT-PCR test must for passengers from 5 states

Passengers using public transport to arrive in Delhi from Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh will have to show a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test report from Saturday, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) this week in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in these five states.

“Any passenger arriving in Delhi via private or state-run buses, flights or trains will have to show a negative RT-PCR test report on their arrival in the national Capital. The test report will have to be that of the last 72 hours from the time of the person’s arrival in Delhi,” said the official.

An order notifying this rule will be issued later in the day and the rule will have to be enforced at least till March 15, until further orders, he added.

A second official said RT-PCR test reports of passengers who plan to stay in guest houses or “bhawans” of any of the five states will be checked by the resident commissioner of that state in Delhi.

It is likely that the rule will come into force from 11.59pm on February 26 and will be in force till 12pm on March 15.

“While someone arriving in Delhi by road from these states is unlikely to be asked for an RT-PCR negative report, those travelling by plane will get their boarding pass at their home state only if they show a negative test report. At Delhi’s airport, railway stations and interstate bus terminals too, officials will be deployed to check the Covid-19 test reports of those arriving from these states,” the second official said.