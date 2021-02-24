Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh: List of state-wise curbs amid Covid-19

With a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 infections across many states, several short-term restrictions on movement, gathering have been imposed. Maharashtra is the epicentre of the fresh wave while Kerala's daily infection remained in the higher fold consistently. Apart from these two states, there are several others, clocking in a considerably higher number of infections. Taking precautions, most states are making RT-PCR test report mandatory for people coming from states like Maharashtra and Kerala where the cases are on the rise. Some states are also going for local lockdowns, night curfews etc.

Here is a state-wise list of fresh restrictions

Delhi

Travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will need a negative coronavirus test report to enter the Capital from February 26 February to March 15, news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra

No state-wide uniform restriction has been imposed in the state apart from the suspension of political, religious and social gatherings. District authorities are taking local measures, which include travel restrictions, weekend lockdown etc, to combat the number of rising Covid-19 cases

These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry

Mumbai

> Residential buildings with more than five active Covid-19 patients to be sealed.

> People flouting Covid-19 ruled to be prosecuted.

> Compulsory seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers coming to Mumbai from Brazil

Districts

> A 7-day lockdown in Amravati started on February 22 and a 10-day lockdown is going on in Yavatmal starting from February 18.

> Parbhani district of Aurangabad division has decided to close places of worship and announced travel ban from 11 Vidarbha districts, which include Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Washim, Bhandara, Gondia and Wardha.

> Jalna of Aurangabad district has closed educational institutions till March 31. The district administration has also closed Shri Rajur Ganpati temple in Bhokardan tehsil

> In Nagpur, schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut till March 7. Major markets will not open on Saturdays and Sundays during this period. Marriage halls will be non-operational from February 25 to March 7.

Travel restrictions, ban on gatherings and more: How states are stepping up as Covid-19 cases rise

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday issued an order making the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh

Chattisgarh has made screening mandatory for people travelling from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Delhi.

Punjab

From March 1, there will be curbs on indoor and outdoor gathering in Punjab. District authorities will be free to impose night curfews. A decision on reducing occupancy in cinema halls will be taken after March 1. Private offices and restaurants shall be encouraged to display the last tests done for all employees.

Madhya Pradesh

The state government has asked district collectors to ensure temperature-based screening of people coming from Maharashtra.

Gujarat

Gujarat is strengthening border vigil to screen people coming from neighbouring states by roads.

Karnataka

Karnataka has made the RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours, mandatory for people coming to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Rajasthan

The Jodhpur city administration has imposed Section 144 in the city till March 21. Only 100 people can gather in public including weddings. Essential services such as schools and colleges will stay open.