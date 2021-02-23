These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry
Several states have made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh amid a surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Several states have even imposed fresh restrictions on interstate travel. Most of these restrictions were in place in the middle of 2020 but were gradually eased when the number of Covid-19 cases came down.
Some states now require RT-PCR tests for visitors, especially those who are arriving by air, in an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants.
Here are all the states that need a negative RT-PCR test on or before arrival:
Maharashtra
While travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala, travellers will need a negative RT-PCR test and this is applicable to all travellers irrespective of their mode of travel. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight. For rail passengers, the report should be within 96 hours before their train.
Karnataka
For travellers from Maharashtra or Kerala, A Covid-19 negative certificate is now mandatory in Karnataka. This is applicable to everyone irrespective of the mode of travel, including private vehicles. For air passengers, the test report has to be within 72 hours prior to the flight. For rail passengers, the report should be within 96 hours before their train.
Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand government made the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in these states.
Manipur
The northeastern state has made the Covid-19 test mandatory for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. This applies to passengers coming by air and will be in place from February 24.
Assam
All passengers coming into Assam, irrespective of their mode of travel, need to conduct a swab or antigen test on arrival.
Meghalaya
Passengers travelling to the state will either need to present an RT-PCR test (not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival) or will have to undergo a test at the airport.
Mizoram
The state also requires a negative Covid-19 report from all passengers. Failure to produce the same will result in the passengers undergoing screening at the entry point with a rapid antigen test.
Odisha
All passengers above the age of 55 years need to present a rapid antigen test on arrival in the state.
Tripura
All passengers need to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival in the state. The test is free of cost.
Jammu & Kashmir
Passengers from all states arriving in Srinagar need to provide a negative RT-PCR test.
Ladakh
A negative Covid-19 report on arrival (not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival) is required for all passengers arriving in Ladakh.
Himachal Pradesh
The state does not need the RT-PCR test for passengers but the district of Lahaul and Spiti requires travellers using cabs or private transport, to provide an RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours to 96 hours before entering the valley.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Peace panel formed for dialogue with Maoists and the state
- The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court grants bail to activist Disha Ravi in toolkit case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Actor on tractor’: Union minister Pralhad Joshi questions Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fragmentation of tiger habitat is leading to inbreeding, low survival: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In bail plea, Nodeep Kaur claims she was 'beaten and tortured' by police
- The 23-year-old activist, hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, has also claimed that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur: Passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala to be tested for Covid at airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi’s new mantra for IIT students: Self-Three
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on addressing global issues: PM Modi asks students at IIT Kharagpur
- The Prime Minister said that if IITs start addressing the problems India is currently facing then it will also gradually be able to address global issues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days after dip in Sangam, Priyanka Gandhi continues outreach in Nishad community
- The Nishad community is a caste group listed under Other Backward Classes in UP. Nishads are heavily dependent on the tourism industry as they ferry tourists in the famous ghats of Varanasi and Prayagraj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from five states
- The decision was taken in face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in several states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Kejriwal wants farmers to commit suicide, alleges BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Farmer leaders’ arrest triggers protests in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox