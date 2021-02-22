RT-PCR test compulsory for people travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra
- The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore.
As the Covid-19 cases started rising in Madhya Pradesh again, the state government on Monday said RT-PCR test will be mandatory for entry of people from Maharashtra by road, said an officer of the state home department.
The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore with an increase of cases by almost 86 per cent in the past two weeks.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the district collectors of regions bordering Maharashtra to arrange for screening and tests at the borders.
“The CM also asked the district officials to hold crises management meetings to decide on organising fairs on the occasion of Mahashivratri as a large number of people from Maharashtra come to different districts in Madhya Pradesh to attend these fairs,” said Rajesh Rajoura, additional chief secretary, home department.
Also read: 'Mamata Banerjee’s white saree, slippers a façade' - MP minister Narottam Mishra
Indore, which had emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in April and September in the country and touched the positivity rate to 12 to 13 per cent, saw a decline in the number of cases in the past 40 days. Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, the lowest number of cases in a day i.e., 19, was reported on February 8 this year. But the city has seen a sudden spurt in cases in the past four days. On Sunday, 135 cases were reported in Indore, said a health official.
The Covid-19 cases in state capital Bhopal are said to be stable with 50-70 cases being reported per day.
Public health expert Amulya Nidhi said, “The number of patients is still the same but the health department reduced the number of tests to about 12,000 in a day from 1.20 lakh tests per day. The situation is still alarming. The state government reduced the number of tests to pat its own back for successfully containing the spread.”
“The number of cases increased in Indore as more people go for the test,” he added.
Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said, “The state government showed concern over this and instructed health and district authorities to pay special attention to control the situation over there. The number of tests has not decreased. The tests are being conducted according to the number of people visiting the test centres.”
As per the state health bulletin released by the health department on Sunday evening, the tally of Covid-19 patients in the state rose to 2,59,427. As many as 3,854 patients have died so far while 2,53,522 patients have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospitals across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR test compulsory for people travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra
- The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER Bhopal uses AI-supported cameras to ensure masking, social distancing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Commendable': MP Guv praises state govt for law against forced conversion
- Madhya Pradesh became the first state which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP police arrest dentist who killed woman, hid body in Drishyam style
- Dentist Tripathi confessed to his crime after police found the tower location of Vibha’s mobile matched his at the same time on December 14, the day Vibha vanished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader among four booked for abduction, rape of 19-yr-old in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh to be renamed as Narmadapuram, says CM Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agriculture sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 people fall ill after consuming food at public gathering in MP's Gwalior
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivraj Chouhan finds mosquitoes in Sidhi circuit house. Official suspended
- During his visit to Sidhi, the CM spent a night at the circuit house and took notice of the unhygienic conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh Cong calls for half-day bandh on Saturday against fuel price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested under Freedom of Religion ordinance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educating mind of unborn baby part of MP’s new Ayurved at doorstep scheme
- The health department will also hold a health survey of genotype (Prakriti Parikshan) of residents of MP to know about the health status of residents and to analyse the reason behind their ailments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: CM meets families of Sidhi bus accident victims, provides ₹7 lakh to each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four people rearrested for thrashing woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court rebukes retired Madhya Pradesh district judge for ‘flirting’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox