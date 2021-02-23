Manipur: Passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala to be tested for Covid at airport

Due to the recent resurge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, all passengers travelling by air from these two states will be tested when they arrive at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal February 24 onwards.

K Rajo Singh, director of health services, government of Manipur, issued a notification in this regard on February 22.

Meanwhile the office of the chief medical officer of Imphal west district has taken up necessary steps to implement the new steps at the airport.

“At present we’re working on it. We’ll be able to give details after sometime,” the chief medical officer said on the phone.

The northeastern state had decided to discontinue Covid-19 testing of incoming air passengers at the airport with effect from December 18 last year.

The state Covid-19 task force had taken a decision in this regard during its meeting on December 14, 2020, the then government order sai,d adding that the percentage of air passengers testing positive for Covid-19 had reduced to about 1 % and targeted testing is not considered essential when the positivity rate is below 2 %.

Earlier, with the decline of Manipur’s Covid-19 active cases, the state authority had also decided to close down six Covid Care Centres opened in five districts.

As of Monday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 29,240 while the numbers of active and recovered cases are 49 and 28,818 respectively. The recovery rate reached 98.55 %, according to the officials of the health department.

So far 581,461 people were screened at various entry points into the state, while 543,414 individuals were tested for the disease, said officials.

In another development, 41,706 persons, including healthcare workers and frontline workers, have received Covid-19 vaccine shots in Manipur so far, as per the latest official information.

So far, the total number of healthcare workers vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield is 29,616, said an official source. A total of 1,798 healthcare workers were vaccinated with a second dose of Covishield in the state, the source added.