No need to be happy about clean chit, Kunwar Vijay on sacrilege SIT report
Days after the Punjab government released the final report of the special investigation team (SIT) into the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, which ruled out any political link, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Thursday said “no one needs to be happy” about the clean chit as the case of post-sacrilege police firing incidents is still pending in court.
The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who is now the MLA from Amritsar North, was speaking after being felicitated by Sikh activists at the Akal Takht for his role in the investigation into the alleged police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district in 2015.
Replying to a query on the SIT report, which was hailed by the Shiromani Akali Dal as it had been facing the backlash in sacrilege incidents that happened during its regime, Kunwar Vijay said: “I repeatedly ask which SIT this report belongs to? When was that SIT formed? Whom this report was given and where? Which case is this report about? It must be made clear. One can be happy only after these things are clarified. Till then no one needs to be happy.”
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on July 2 had handed over the report, which probed three cases linked to the Bargari sacrilege incidents, to Sikh community leaders. The SIT, which was headed by an inspector general of police, had submitted the 467-page report to the director, Bureau of Investigation, late in April this year. The probe found that the sacrilege incidents were carried out by Dera Sacha Sauda followers on directions of the sect head.
Kunwar Vijay, a 1998-batch IPS officer, had opted for premature retirement from service, soon after the Punjab and Haryana high court, on April 9 last year, quashed the probe report filed by the SIT led by him into the Kotkapura firing case. Later, the Punjab government reconstituted the SIT to complete investigations into the Behbal Kalan case. Kunwar Vijay reiterated that the challan submitted by the SIT headed by him in the Faridkot sessions court still stands and he is hopeful that the court will deliver justice in this case.
“Kunwar Vijay did not only uncover the truth of the sacrilege and police firing incidents that happened at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan, but also did not take care of his job. He is the only ruling party MLA who is still raising the issue of sacrilege episode and pursuing the cases in this regard. His move of raising the issue in the recent assembly session is laudable,” said Harjinder Singh Majha and Harjit Singh Dhapali, Sikh preachers who led the Darbar-e-Khalsa activists who honoured the former cop with a siropa (robe of honour) and small gold kirpan.
One injured as slab collapses in a building in Seawoods
An incident of slab collapse at a CIDCO building was reported on Thursday. The incident that occurred in Gurukripa Society, Seawoods, at 4am caused injury to the ear of a resident, Sanjay Pawar (52), who was sleeping at that time. CIDCO issued a statement saying the examination of the building was in process.
MVA’s favourite prosecutor removed from ₹52.89-crore cheating case against BJP leader
Advocate Pradip Gharat who had represented the state government in several high-profile cases during the tenure of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime has been taken off the cheating case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya. On Tuesday, Gharat received a letter from the law and judiciary department, removing him as special public prosecutor in the case. Bharatiya is accused of duping the Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of ₹52.89 crore during 2011-15.
Amritsar shootout: Police trying to trace vehicle that dropped gangsters at encounter site
A day after two gangsters, accused of shooting Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, were killed in an exchange of fire at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the Punjab Police have launched a hunt to trace the vehicle suspected to have dropped the duo at the encounter site.
SGPC begins process to send special batch of pilgrims to Pakistan
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Thursday initiated the process to send a special “jatha” (batch of pilgrims) to Pakistan to take part in the centenary of Saka (massacre) Panja Sahib, which will be commemorated on October 30. The apex gurdwara body has asked those willing to be part of the group to deposit their passports are other relevant documents at its head office in Amritsar by August 5.
Save water: BKU launches stir outside Trident Group unit in Barnala
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Thursday started a five-day-long stir outside a unit of Trident Group located at Dhaula village in Barnala to raise concern over the contamination and depletion of groundwater. Trident Group, the largest textile group in the state and an exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn, had already announced to temporarily shut down major operations at the unit as a precautionary measure.
