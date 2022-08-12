No one can be ‘forced’ to buy Tricolour: Haryana CM Khattar
Reacting to the controversy that erupted after a fair-price shop in Karnal district was found forcing customers to purchase national flags (priced at ₹20 each) before providing them ration under the public distribution system (PDS), Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that no one can force ration-card holders to buy the Tricolour.
“No person will be denied any service if he does not wish to purchase the national flag,” the CM said in a statement. He has directed officers of the departments concerned to spread awareness about the campaign, and said if any organisation wanted to contribute to the campaign in any way they could contact the deputy commissioner of their district.
Meanwhile, the district food and supplies controller(DFSC) has already initiated action against depot holder Dinesh Kumar of in Hemda village, who was found forcing the ration card holders to buy the tricolour to get their supplies. The monthly supply of ration to the depot holder has also been suspended.
However, the state government has issued clear instructions that Tricolours should be made available at PDS centres for the convenience of the public.
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
-
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
-
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
-
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
