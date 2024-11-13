No poll code violation by Manpreet, Warring, says official

An inquiry by the Gidderbaha returning officer’s team did not find any evidence to corroborate the alleged model code of conduct (MCC) violation by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manpreet Singh Badal and the Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during the bypoll campaigning. Two officials submitted separate detailed reports on Wednesday. (HT File)

Two officials submitted separate detailed reports to the RO Jaspal Singh Brar on Wednesday.

Brar said both politicians, in their written replies, stated that the electronic evidence of allegations was fabricated and misrepresented with an ulterior motive. After that, the district officials on election duty were asked to probe the allegations with evidence and statements.

Brar said that the executive officer (EO) of the Gidderbaha urban local body was tasked to verify the allegations that Warring, whose wife Amrita Warring is the Congress candidate for the bypoll. Warring, as per allegations, gave a political speech at a local mosque in violation of MCC.

“The maulvi furnished a statement that Warring only participated in community prayer, and there was no political or electoral address in the mosque complex. There was no statement to corroborate the charge,” he said.

Brar further stated that two former sarpanches recorded their statements before the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) that the former finance Manpreet Singh Badal spoke about the employment opportunities for the rural youth and informed them to avail training etc to get jobs in different departments under the centre and state government.

“There was no statement from any person that ex-FM offered to provide government jobs to influence voters,” the RO said.

Brar said EO has also been entrusted to probe another complaint against Warring, whose reply has been received by the election commission in the matter that the politician was trying to offer ₹50,000 to the voters.