No pollution to be allowed in proposed Koom Kalan textile park, says CM Mann
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that no river pollution will be allowed in the proposed Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks at Koom Kalan in Ludhiana district and all environmental clearances and norms as fixed by the Centre and State Pollution Control Boards will be followed.
Replying to a call attention moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister said that the central government has approved the scheme for setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) in partnership with the interested state governments.
Under this scheme, a proposal for setting up the textile park at Koom Kalan has been sent. He said the environmental laws will be followed to ensure that there is no pollution of river water or any sort of health hazard for the people, he said.
“The ambitious scheme will help in attracting investments on one hand and opening new vistas of employment for the youth on another,” he added.
The CM said that one of the basic requirements for the project is that the interested state government should have ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance free land parcel of 1000 acres for this project.
LoP writes to CM over Mattewara textile park
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, in a letter to Mann separately on Tuesday, drew his attention towards the various environmental issues that arise due to the proposed Mattewara Textile Park, on the banks of the Sutlej, adjacent to the ancient forests of Mattewara, urging him to reconsider the project.
“Water pollution is a known issue facing Punjab. Any project adjacent to forests, I fear, will do far more damage to the surrounding ecosystem and further degrade the quality of land and water in the state,” he wrote.
Bajwa said the Mattewara forest is adjacent to the city of Ludhiana which is reportedly one of the four most polluted cities for respirable suspended particulate matter (RSPM) in the world. He said the industrial pollution of the city such as toxic sludge from electroplating units has been released into the Buddha Nullah and the untold damage of untreated sewage has had negative consequences for the quality of life in the city of Ludhiana.
-
RLD to launch membership campaign
Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Rai was interacting with the media along with the party's state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.
-
Prayagraj: STF nabs three with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore in Koraon
In a major breakthrough, Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force busted a gang of marijuana (ganja) smugglers and arrested three of its members with marijuana worth ₹2.25 crore. The marijuana was being brought in a truck from Andhra Pradesh and was to be supplied in Prayagraj, Mirzapur and districts of Madhya Pradesh, STF officials said. Two fake tax invoice bills, ATM card, aadhar cards and some cash were recovered from their possession.
-
BJP govt claiming SP govt’s work as its own: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of claiming the work done by previous SP government as its own. Yadav, in a press statement, said the BJP's false claims on various fronts were now getting exposed and the BJP government has made a record of sorts of naming the SP government's work as its own. He said the SP government got the power cables laid underground in Ayodhya.
-
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
-
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics