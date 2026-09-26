No proposal to build MLA residences on Shima hospital premises, HP govt tells HC

The Himachal Pradesh government informed the Himachal Pradesh high court that no MLA residences will be constructed on the premises being vacated by the Kamala Nehru State Hospital for Mother and Child (KNH) in Shimla. In the affidavit, the health secretary stated that KNH was constructed on a land area of 16.09 bighas. (HT Photo for representation)

The HC took the health secretary’s statement on record during a resumed public interest litigation (PIL) hearing. The PIL, filed by Falma Chauhan, challenges the relocation of gynaecology OPD and ward services from KNH to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC). The division bench hearing the case comprises chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Bipin Chander Negi.

The government informed the HC that the vacant space within the hospital complex would be utilised to expand maternal and child health services. The health secretary stated that maternal and child health services would continue at KNH. The government also clarified that there is no official proposal to build legislators’ residences on the hospital premises.

The issue regarding the space allocated to the gynaecology department at IGMC was also raised before the court. While the gynaecology department at KNH had approximately 1,600.95 square metres of space, only 1,329.55 square metres have been allocated to the department at IGMC. Of this, construction work is currently underway on an area of approximately 60.90 square metres.

Based on professor and head of the department of obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Rita Mittal’s affidavit, the HC observed that the gynaecology department at IGMC has received less space compared to KNH. The government stated that once the super-specialty departments are shifted to Chamiyana, additional space will be identified and allocated according to the hospital’s requirements.

In the affidavit, the health secretary stated that KNH was constructed on a land area of 16.09 bighas. The total built-up area of the hospital is approximately 18,564.25 square metres. Its construction cost around ₹20 crore in 2019. The HC has directed the government to file a fresh affidavit detailing the plan to allocate additional land for the hospital and outlining future arrangements. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 1, 2026.

It may be mentioned that the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and KNH staff have long been opposing the move to shift the gynaecology OPD from KNH to IGMC Shimla. The matter subsequently reached the HC. Allegations had been leveled against the government, claiming that the gynaecology OPD was being relocated to make way for the construction of residences for MLAs.