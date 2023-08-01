Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No proposal to give tax holiday benefit to Punjab: MoS finance

No proposal to give tax holiday benefit to Punjab: MoS finance

ByAsian News International
Aug 01, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The central government has no proposal to provide tax holiday benefit status to Punjab, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday while responding to a query of a member

New Delhi : The central government has no proposal to provide tax holiday benefit status to Punjab, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday while responding to a query of a member.

The central government has no proposal to provide tax holiday benefit status to Punjab, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday while responding to a query of a member.
The central government has no proposal to provide tax holiday benefit status to Punjab, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday while responding to a query of a member.

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the government was asked whether it proposes to give tax holiday benefit status to Punjab for being a border state and because of which industry could not come up in the state.

It was also asked whether the government will support the youth of Punjab and allow industry with tax holiday benefit status as was given to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu Kashmir.

“There is no such proposal. It is the stated policy of the government to simplify the Income Tax Act, 1961, by removing exemptions and incentives while at the same time reducing the rates of taxes,” Chaudhary responded in his written reply to the member.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out