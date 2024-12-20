No proposal to make old Chandigarh airport building operational: Centre to MP Tewari

Since the old terminal building at Chandigarh Airport has been repurposed for various other functions, there is no proposal to make the terminal operational for passenger movement, said the Union ministry of civil aviation on Thursday. Alleging wastage of public money as the old terminal was extensively renovated from 2010 to 2014 before the airport was finally shifted to new building, Chandigarh MP Tewari asked the reason for alleged wastage of public money by keeping the renovated infrastructure idle. (HT File)

Attending the Parliament session, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari asked whether the government has any plans to make the old airport terminal operational again. Alleging wastage of public money as the old terminal was extensively renovated from 2010 to 2014 before the airport was finally shifted to new building, Tewari asked the reason for alleged wastage of public money by keeping the renovated infrastructure idle.

In response to Tewari’s question, the ministry said with the commencement of operations at the new terminal at Chandigarh Airport in 2015, the old terminal building has been repurposed for various uses like housing of communication, navigation and surveillance (CNS) facilities, electrical, civil, finance, human Resources, and other administrative works of Airports Authority of India (AAI). Additionally, the Multi Aviation Training Institute, run by NSDC, operated from the old terminal during February 2018 to December 2022, it was stated.

Ministry’s reply regarding 2010-14 expenditure misleading: MP Tewari

The ministry also stated that the cumulative expenditure incurred by the AAI on reconstructing, renovating and refurbishing or rebuilding the old Chandigarh Airport terminal between 2010-2014 amounted to ₹43.86 crore.

In 2019, the Union ministry of civil aviation in response to a query in Parliament had said that no renovation work was undertaken at the old Chandigarh Airport complex, claimed Tewari.

“On July 4, 2019, I had asked the then minister Hardeep Singh Puri on how much money had been spent on renovating the Old Chandigarh Airport. To which, the minister responded that no money had been spent. On December 19, 2024, when I asked the same question to the new minister, he replied that between 2010-2014, ₹43.86 crores was spent on renovating the old airport terminal. This is how the NDA/BJP misleads Parliament,” said Tewari.

Tewari had asked in the Lok Sabha as to why after spending ₹43.86 crores on refurbishing the terminal between 2009, it has been abandoned rather than being operationalised to facilitate access for people of Chandigarh and Panchkula to the airport rather than having them to drive all the way to Mohali.

Average monthly expenditure incurred by AAI on upkeep

Year Expenditure

2015-16 ₹12.92 crores

2016-17 ₹12.42 crores

2017-18 ₹11.92 crores

2018-19 ₹12.58 crore

2019-20 ₹10.42 crore

2020-21 ₹4.92 crores

2021-22 ₹5.08 crores

2022-23 ₹4.83 crores

2023-24 ₹7 crores.