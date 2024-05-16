No room for politics of hate in state: CM Mann

Accusing the BJP of trying to create a division in Punjab, chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state had always been known for communal harmony. CM Mann, who took up up roadshows in Zira and Bhikhiwind to support the candidature of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Khadoor Sahib candidate Laljit Singh Bhullar, asserted that the people of Punjab never tolerated the politics of hatred. “People here celebrate Gurpurabs, Eid, Holi, Diwali and Navami together. BJP’s politics of hatred can never succeed here,” the CM said. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a roadshow on Wednesday. (HT photo)

Addressing a rally in Zira, the CM said, “I have come not just to seek votes. I ask for your support to make Punjab Rangla again” In Bhikhiwind, he said Majhails were known for scripting history. “Looking at this enthusiastic crowd, I am sure Majha will see a new history,” he said.

Asserting that the saffron party discriminated against Punjab, he said, “The central government removed Punjab’s tableau from the January 26 parade. That tableau presented Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Mai Bhago.”

The chief minister said the four phases of the elections held so far indicated that the BJP is losing. “That is why PM Modi has come down to the politics of hatred. He is asking for votes in the name of caste, religion and mangalsutra,” CM Mann said.

Drawing parallels between PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, CM Mann said that if the BJP wins, it will change the Constitution and end the electoral system.

Mann also attacked the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), claiming that it was unable to find 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. “Only when the temperature is around 30 degrees celsius, Sukhbir Badal takes out ‘Punjab bachao yatra’ for two hours. How can we expect the welfare of Punjab from such people?” he questioned.