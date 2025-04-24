No small PET water bottles from June 1 in Himachal

To tackle plastic pollution and promote sustainable practices, the Himachal government makes car dustbins mandatory from April 29 and bans small pet bottles from June 1. To tackle plastic pollution and promote sustainable practices, the Himachal government makes car dustbins mandatory from April 29 and bans small pet bottles from June 1. (HT File)

So come June 1, you will not get polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles (up to 500 ml) at Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels or private hotels as well as all indoor official meetings, conferences, and events organised by the government departments, Boards, Corporations and other state government organisations.

This happens as the state government officially prohibiting the use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles (up to 500 ml) in the state and have been directed to adopt sustainable alternatives such as glass bottles, water dispensers/kiosks of steel containers.

“The ban on the use of small PET bottles will come into effect from June 1, 2025, in public interest, allowing government organizations, including HPTDC and private hotels, sufficient time to dispose of existing stock and avoid financial loss,” said Director, Environment, Science and Technology, DC Rana.

The state government, keeping in view the environmental concerns, in exercise of powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3-A of the HP Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995, has issued a notification prohibiting the use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles (up to 500 ml) in all indoor official meetings, conferences, and events organized by the government departments, Boards, Corporations and other state government organizations.

Rana said, “This decision has been made keeping in view the widespread use of PET water bottles which has raised significant environmental concerns due to their high potential for littering”.

He said, “This prohibition also applies to HPTDC hotels and private hotels in the state. These entities shall adopt sustainable alternatives such as glass bottles, water dispensers/kiosks of steel containers”.

He added that all the government organizations would carry out IEC activities to discourage the use of small plastic PET bottles in the public interest. The state government has also authorized the officials from different departments to compound offences in respect of these prohibited items.

The state government has imposed fine of ₹5000 for littering of one time use plastic items, compostable and bio-degradable plastic carry bags, used for serving and consuming food or otherwise, by individual(s) or any institution/commercial establishment (educational institutions, offices, hotels, shops, restaurants, sweetshops, dhabas, temple complexes, industrial establishment, banquet halls etc.) within its premises and on roads, streets, hill slopes, drains, forest areas, public parks, all public places etc.

Rana said that the state government has also imposed ban on use of certain non-bio degradable materials and littering of non-biodegradable waste in the state under above mentioned Act to prevent pollution, save and protect environment.