No state-run bus service to Amritsar airport: Punjab minister Bhullar

Chandigarh In response to a query from MLAs Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi and Nachhatar Pal regarding bus services to Amritsar airport, Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar clarified that the state department does not operate any such service.

On the second and concluding day of the two-day Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, several important issues were raised by MLAs and addressed by ministers.

“We do not have many international flights landing at Amritsar, so we can’t operate buses,” Bhullar stated.

Delay in RERA compliance for GMADA shops

AAP legislator from Mohali Kulwant Singh questioned the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on the three-year delay in obtaining Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) clearance for a project involving the construction of shops for motor mechanics in Sector 65. The project, costing ₹60-70 crore, has been completed, but final approval remains pending.

Responding to the query, housing and urban development minister Hardip Singh Mundian informed the vidhan sabha that GMADA has already conducted the draw for the allotment of booths and shops. He added that allotment letters will be issued once the project is formally registered with RERA.

Transfers of block samiti staff

Addressing a question raised by AAP legislator Jangi Lal Mahajan, rural development and panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said the government oversees the transfer of staff posted in block samiti offices across Punjab. “A reshuffle of employees who have been holding the same position for a long time will be considered soon,” Sond assured.