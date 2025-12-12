No untreated sewage entering Sukhna Choe, Panchkula MC tells NGT

In an affidavit to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has stated that no untreated or partially treated sewage from its jurisdiction is being discharged into Sukhna Choe, a key ecological tributary under scrutiny for pollution. An open chamber with a screen filter has also been installed at the discharge point to stop solid and organic waste from entering the choe, ensuring only treated effluent meeting prescribed norms is released. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The MC said all sewage from its catchment is fully intercepted and sent to the 1.5 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Saketri, which serves Saketri and Mahadevpur villages. The plant is fully functional, the affidavit noted. An open chamber with a screen filter has also been installed at the discharge point to stop solid and organic waste from entering the choe, ensuring only treated effluent meeting prescribed norms is released.

The MC added that all previously identified outfalls carrying waste into Sukhna Choe or the Ghaggar river have been completely tapped. A report from the chief sanitary inspector confirmed no instances of open dumping of municipal or construction waste within MC limits.

The affidavit also cited monitoring by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, which regularly tests the Saketri STP’s inlet and outlet. Analysis reports for August and September 2025 show that pH, BOD, COD, total suspended solids, faecal coliform and total nitrogen levels are within permissible limits.

“Therefore, no untreated sewage is being discharged from the STP into Sukhna Choe, and the treated effluent conforms to HSPCB standards,” the MC told the tribunal.